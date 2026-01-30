The Excise Department officials seized banned tobacco products and liquor from a small shop at Swaraj Round in Thrissur, following a tip-off on the widespread circulation of intoxicants among college and school students.

The items, recovered from a shop in front of the Paramekkavu Temple, expose the illegal trade being carried out despite 24-hour patrolling and CCTV surveillance in the region.

Posing as a tea shop selling various snacks and stationery items, the store covertly sold liquor and banned tobacco products such as hans and pan masala. According to officials, the illicit trade began as early as 5 am and continued until midnight.

Acting on the confidential information received by Excise Inspector Sudheer, an operation led by Assistant Excise Inspector Ummar V A, along with Preventive Officers Sijomon, Latheef, Mujeeb, and Shaiju, led to the bust.

Upon spotting the excise vehicle, the shop owner, Shivaraman, fled the scene. During the inspection, officials seized nearly six kilograms of banned tobacco products and liquor bottles stocked for sale. Shivaraman had previously been caught and fined in a similar case involving the sale of intoxicants, but had once again resumed illegal activities.