Kozhikode: In a tragic accident, three MBBS students lost their lives after the electric scooter they were travelling on crashed into an electric pole and fell into a nearby drain at Kuruvangad near Koyilandy early on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Nanda Kishore (22), a native of Karunagappally, Abhiyan Rahman (19), a native of Kayamkulam and Abhinav Suresh (19), a native of Alanellur. All three are students of Malabar Medical College, Kozhikode.

The incident occurred around 1.40 am. According to the Koyilandy Police, the scooter carrying the three students lost control and then struck an electric pole. The scooter then fell into a nearby drain.

Lorry drivers in the area spotted the injured students and rushed them to the hospital. However, all three succumbed to their injuries while being taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, police said.

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The bodies have been kept at the Medical College Hospital mortuary. After completing the necessary procedures, the bodies will be handed over to the families.