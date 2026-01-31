Palakkad: The SC/ST Special Court at Mannarkkad here on Saturday granted bail to eight accused, including key suspects, in connection with the lynching of a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh on suspicion of theft.

Those granted bail are A Anu (38) of Pambampallam Kallangad; N Anand (56), M Rajesh (38), M Shaji (38), and V Jagadeesh Kumar (49) of Kizhakke Attappalam; and C. Prasad (34), C Murali (38), and K Vipin (30) of Mahalikkadu.

The victim, Ram Narayan Baghel (31), a migrant worker employed at a construction site, was allegedly subjected to a mob trial and brutally lynched at Attappalam on December 17, 2025. After being assaulted, he was left bleeding by the assailants and was later taken to the hospital by the police. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment the same night.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has so far arrested nine accused in the case. Vinod Kumar, another accused, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking bail.

The probe team has found that around 20 people were involved in the crime. Police have issued lookout notices against the remaining accused, who are believed to have fled to neighbouring states, including Tamil Nadu.

According to the post-mortem examination report, Baghel sustained more than 80 injuries across his body. The report confirmed that he died due to severe assault and excessive bleeding caused by head injuries, and also noted the presence of internal bleeding.