ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp

Thiruvananthapuram: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced that the SSLC public examinations in Kerala will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 30. The results will be declared on May 8.

The minister said the SSLC IT examinations would be held from February 2 to February 13, while the model examinations are scheduled between February 16 and 20.

Tabulation work after the examinations will take place from April 7 to April 25. The Board of Examinations is scheduled to meet on May 7, with the results to be officially announced on May 8.

Sivankutty said the early announcement of the examination schedule would help students and teachers plan their preparations in a timely and systematic manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.