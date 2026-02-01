Thiruvananthapuram: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced that the SSLC public examinations in Kerala will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 30. The results will be declared on May 8.

The minister said the SSLC IT examinations would be held from February 2 to February 13, while the model examinations are scheduled between February 16 and 20.

Tabulation work after the examinations will take place from April 7 to April 25. The Board of Examinations is scheduled to meet on May 7, with the results to be officially announced on May 8.

Sivankutty said the early announcement of the examination schedule would help students and teachers plan their preparations in a timely and systematic manner.