The Wayanad police on Sunday arrested a 44-year-old man from Tamil Nadu for attempting to break into houses at Manichira near Sulthan Bathery, while his accomplice escaped.

The accused has been identified as Veeramani, a native of Erumad in Pandalur. Police said he was arrested around 4 am following a joint chase by local residents and a team from the Sulthan Bathery police station.

According to police, Veeramani threatened officers and residents with a knife when he was cornered, creating panic in the otherwise quiet locality. The first attempted break-in was reported at the house of Pathirappulli Mavadi Ashraf around 3.30 am, followed by another attempt at a neighbouring house, where residents were alerted by unusual sounds.

Residents told police that two people were involved in the crime. While one suspect fled, Veeramani was nabbed. An axe was found abandoned near the houses believed to have been used for the break-ins, police said.

Police said Veeramani is a habitual offender with multiple criminal cases registered against him in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including a murder case. Investigators are also probing his suspected links with a criminal gang from Tamil Nadu. The gang's modus operandi involved visiting target areas posing as home appliance sellers to identify houses before carrying out burglaries during odd hours.

Police Inspector Sreekanth S Nair said Veeramani was released from prison on January 6 after serving a sentence in another case and had cases registered against him in Palakkad and Wayanad. Police believe he operated in the border regions of Wayanad to facilitate a quick escape to Tamil Nadu.

Veeramani was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Sulthan Bathery, and remanded to custody. Police said efforts were continuing to trace the accomplice who is on the run.