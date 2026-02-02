Kochi: Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is set to become the first airport in India to operate hydrogen-powered buses for passenger transport. According to a press release, the move follows the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoU) between the Kerala Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster Foundation and CIAL on Sunday.

The agreement was exchanged at a function held at the 0484 Aero Lounge at Kochi airport in the presence of Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty and Industries Minister P Rajeev, the release read. Under the agreement, three hydrogen fuel cell electric buses will be procured and operated at the airport as part of the Kerala Hydrogen Valley initiative under the Centre's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The Kerala Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster Foundation will provide financial support for the purchase of the buses, with funding capped at ₹2.90 crore per bus and a total project cost of ₹8.7 crore. The buses are expected to be procured within 12 months. CIAL will own the buses and bear all operational and statutory expenses, including deciding the routes and operational model.

Officials said the project would help reduce emissions from airport transport while improving passenger convenience. Fuel supply for the buses will be ensured through a green hydrogen plant being set up jointly by CIAL and BPCL, which is expected to begin operations soon. Statutory approvals for the hydrogen supply infrastructure have already been obtained.