Inauguration of the Revenue e-Literacy project in Kollam, book festival in Kottayam, science exhibitions and exhibitions in Kochi, International Ayurveda and Wellness Conclave 2026 and so on, are some of the events in Kerala on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Kizhakkekotta Priyadarshini Hall: Akhila Kerala Viswakarma Mahasabha Rights Declaration Conference, inaugurated by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan – 10:00 am

Kollam

Sakthikulangara Dharmasastha Temple: Sreebhoothabali and Vilakku (lamp ritual) – 7:00 pm, Akhandanama Bhajana (continuous devotional chanting) – 8:00 am, Ottan Thullal – 5:00 pm, Comedy Show – 8:05 pm

Kottayam

Vellukutta St Thomas Orthodox Church: Mayaltho Perunnal (Festival). Snehavirunnu (love feast) – 10:00 am, First Harvest Auction – 11:00 am, procession – 3:00 pm, Blessing, Nerchavilambu, and Kodiyirakku – 4:30 pm.

Kochi

Elamakkara Dattatreya Devasthanam: Aarattu Festival; Gajapooja (elephant worship) – 9:30 am, Procession – 9:45 am, Pakalpooram (daytime pooram) – 6:00 pm, Fireworks – 10:00 pm, Garudavahana Siveli and Nagaswarakacheri (nadaswaram concert) – 12:00 Midnight.

Kozhikode