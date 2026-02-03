New Delhi: Kerala has received a significant push for railway infrastructure and modernisation in the Union Budget 2026–27, with an allocation of ₹3,795 crore, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday. Briefing the media on state-wise railway allocations, the minister said the latest budget marked another milestone for Kerala, where years of underinvestment had constrained expansion despite rising passenger demand and heavy dependence on rail transport.

As part of station modernisation, 35 stations in Kerala are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station programme. Vadakara and Chirayinkeezh have been operational as Amrit Stations since May 2025. In addition, 118 rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed since 2014 to ease congestion at level crossings and improve safety.

"Between 2009 and 2014, Kerala’s average annual railway allocation stood at just ₹372 crore, limiting the pace of modernisation and capacity creation. Since 2014, sustained central investment has helped accelerate growth, with projects worth around ₹18,000 crore currently underway in the state," the minister said.

Kerala has added 125 km of new railway tracks over the past 11 years, strengthening intra-state connectivity and links with neighbouring states. The state has also achieved 100 per cent railway electrification and now operates three Vande Bharat Express services, improving travel time and passenger comfort while enhancing connectivity with Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 2026–27 budget reinforces Kerala’s emergence as a key driver of rail-led growth in southern India,” the Railways said, adding that visible improvements across the network reflect a decade of focused investment and execution.

The Railways said Tamil Nadu too had seen a sharp rise in railway funding, with its allocation increasing from ₹879 crore in 2014 to ₹7,611 crore in the 2026–27 budget. The current budget prioritises rail connectivity, safety, modernisation and passenger comfort across both states.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tamil Nadu, 77 stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an estimated cost of ₹2,948 crore, while major stations such as Chennai Egmore, Madurai, Rameswaram, Kanyakumari and Katpadi are undergoing phased upgrades. Railway safety initiatives include the sanctioning of the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system, along with the construction of 738 flyovers and under-bridges since 2014. Highlighting a landmark project, the Railways said the New Pamban Rail Bridge, closely linked to the redevelopment of Rameswaram, was inaugurated by the prime minister in April 2025.