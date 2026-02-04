Kannur: His fascination with cars began early. At just 17, he bought his first car with money earned through sheer hard work and learned to drive behind its wheel. By the time he turned 18, he had secured his driving licence.

A decade later, at 28, he took the passion a step further by building a car of his own, inspired by the Lamborghini. Leaning against the bonnet of his handmade ‘Lamborghini’, K K Sarin of Kulangara House in Mavilayi asks with a smile: Isn’t this what heroism looks like?....

Sarin’s journey of self-reliance began when he was still in Class 7. He started earning through odd jobs, beginning with newspaper delivery. He was willing to take up any work that came his way. It was through this steady effort that he managed to buy a car at the age of 17.

Over the next decade, Sarin bought and sold three more cars. In January 2025, he began work on his Lamborghini-inspired vehicle. Built using the engine of a Tata Nano, the car took shape as Sarin taught himself the finer aspects of fabrication through YouTube videos. Recently, the striking yellow vehicle was showcased at Muzhappilangad Beach.

This is not merely a showpiece. The vehicle Sarin built is fully functional and capable of running on the road. However, as a self-built vehicle cannot be legally registered for road use, he plans to restrict it to exhibitions and displays.

An ITI Electronics graduate, Sarin now runs a tattoo studio near the Peralassery temple. His father, Rajeevan, works as a welder, while his mother is Sheeba. He has two brothers, Sharath and Sourav.