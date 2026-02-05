Chakkapalam: While primary healthcare centres in neighbouring panchayats are getting new buildings, the Cherukol Family Health Centre in the Ranni Assembly segment continues to function from a building with a crumbling roof, shielded by tarpaulin stretched over it.

The centre functions along the Kuttathodu Road near the Chakkapalam junction. Until recently, it operated as a Primary Health Centre (PHC) and was later upgraded to a Family Health Centre. The institution has its own two-storey building, constructed nearly a quarter of a century ago. The old tiled structure that earlier housed the PHC is now being used as the main centre of the Janakeeya Health Centre and as an Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

It is the roof of this old building that has suffered damage and structural weakening. During the monsoon, rainwater seeps inside, forcing the authorities to cover the roof with tarpaulin to prevent further damage.

The healthcare centre comes under the Cherukol panchayat. However, for the panchayat, which is facing financial constraints, constructing a new building remains beyond reach.