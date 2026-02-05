Key events in Kerala today: International Folklore Festival, Photo exhibition on Feb 5
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram
- PMG, Kerala NGO Union State Committee Office: Inauguration of the renovated State Centre by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 5 pm.
- Thycaud, Police Parade Ground: Inauguration of the International Folklore Festival by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 5.30 pm.
- Secretariat, Durbar Hall: Swadeshabhimani-Kesari Award presentation by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 6 pm.
- Thycaud, Bharat Bhavan: Release of the Malayalam translation of the book 'The Many Lives of Saida X' by Minister P Rajeev at 2 pm.
- Kizhakkekotta, Abhedananda Ashram: Commemoration of Prof G Balakrishnan Nair at 6.30 pm.
- Enchakkal, Nexgo Space: A conversation with photographer Biju Karakkonam at 7 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam Sahithyapravarthaka Sahakaranasangham, Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival – 9.30 am.
- Thaalam Auditorium, Children's Library: Artist Kesavan commemoration meeting – 5 pm.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Maharaja's College: ‘Sesquicentennial Saga’, an exhibition organised by the various departments of the college. Inauguration by Collector G Priyanka – 10 am
- Karikkamuri Sports Management Research Institute (SMRI): Release of the revised edition of the book ‘Oru Football Bhranthante Diary’ (Diary of a Football Madman) – 5 pm
- Thevara Sacred Heart College: Design Festival ‘Render 2026’ – 10 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Park Cultural Centre: ‘Cinemakal’, a short film festival by the Metro Film Society – 6 pm
Kozhikode
- Thali Padmasree Kalyana Mandapam: Thyagaraja Aradhana Utsavam, organised by the Thyagaraja Aradhana Trust – Carnatic music concert at 9.30 am.
- Westhill Govt. Polytechnic College: Inauguration of the voluntary blood donation camp, jointly organised by the 30 Kerala Battalion NCC and the Calicut Blood Donors Forum, by Deputy Collector Gopika Udayan at 10 am.
- Gujarati Street, Athma Art Gallery: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Athma Art Gallery and Athma Global Art Movement at 10.30 am.
- Academy Art Gallery: Photo exhibition by Khadija Sayan at 11 am.
- Hotel Malabar Palace: Inauguration of Baby Memorial Hospital's new Cancer Institute by actress Jewel Mary at 11 am.
- Malabar Christian College Cross Road: Bhoomi Pooja (ground-breaking ceremony) for the new headquarters of the Kozhikode branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), inaugurated by ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda at 3 pm.
- K.P. Kesava Menon Hall: Seminar on the topic 'No More Communist Rule in Kerala,' organised by the National Janatadal State Committee. Inauguration by K Sudhakaran MP at 3 pm.
-
11 SECONDS AGO
Kerala women collect used bridal wear for a moving cause
-
-
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.