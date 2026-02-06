Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-39 result today 06/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RL 227873 | Check complete list
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-39 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RL 227873
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RB 604720
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RD 753412
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0741, 0899, 1555, 3392, 3469 4019, 4643, 4969, 5345, 5591 7183, 7348, 7583, 8040, 8836 9294, 9544, 9606, 9619
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1146, 2403, 4467, 5095 6682, 9990
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0181, 0486, 1299, 1824 1873, 1953, 2575, 3147 3262, 3735, 3811, 3892 4101, 5257, 5261, 5266 5513, 5869, 6566, 7060 7253, 7763, 9390, 9773 9967
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0374, 0393, 0417, 0828, 0839, 0853, 1118 1140, 1304, 1360, 1466, 1662, 1834, 1935 2177, 2227, 2263, 2394, 2695, 2967, 3006 3283, 3505, 3633, 3747, 3813, 3934, 4091 4258, 4447, 4473, 4820, 4824, 5280, 5308 5564, 5574, 5636, 5744, 5827, 5947, 6003 6030, 6103, 6113, 6207, 6223, 6241, 6271 6524, 6573, 6643, 6827, 6886, 7032, 7407 7537, 7616, 7627, 7693, 7845, 8032, 8041 8112, 8151, 8233, 8303, 8406, 8781, 9036 9041, 9138, 9212, 9241, 9447, 9643
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0134, 0205, 0323, 0405, 0506, 0591, 0646 0830, 1180, 1233, 1287, 1374, 1513, 1677 1971, 2254, 2347, 2359, 2519, 2534, 2609 2672, 2793, 2814, 2824, 2840, 2844, 2921 2927, 3217, 3330, 3421, 3423, 3728, 3774 3898, 4048, 4248, 4427, 4504, 4578, 4597 4603, 4845, 5059, 5111, 5243, 5255, 5281 5519, 5548, 5723, 5816, 5931, 5978, 6045 6321, 6351, 6483, 6533, 6553, 6672, 6673 6870, 6956, 6996, 7055, 7166, 7199, 7218 7632, 7667, 7829, 7937, 8068, 8114, 8238 8387, 8391, 8521, 8901, 9397, 9398, 9453 9508, 9549, 9550, 9620, 9664, 9811, 9825 9851
Ninth prize: ₹100
0002, 0047, 0190, 0234, 0318, 0687, 0768, 0781, 0784, 0826, 0855, 0986, 0992, 1048, 1077, 1121, 1169, 1267, 1521, 1526, 1580, 1589, 1596, 1603, 1686, 1773, 1792, 1793, 1872, 2182, 2198, 2230, 2235, 2273, 2357, 2644, 2838, 2854, 2857, 3120, 3194, 3347, 3362, 3530, 3534, 3568, 3617, 3634, 3680, 3716, 3730, 3842, 3877, 3900, 3905, 4050, 4157, 4276, 4391, 4477, 4530, 4587, 4628, 4728, 4768, 4826, 4981, 5017, 5086, 5090, 5091, 5230, 5272, 5300, 5307, 5320, 5410, 5579, 5629, 5642, 5682, 5785, 5919, 5970, 6007, 6314, 6357, 6462, 6539, 6546, 6633, 6721, 6799, 6810, 6823, 6984, 7027, 7092, 7143, 7219, 7231, 7343, 7556, 7574, 7585, 7701, 7706, 7755, 7795, 7862, 7915, 7981, 8022, 8026, 8056, 8150, 8313, 8444, 8594, 8609, 8676, 8702, 8757, 8765, 8858, 8861, 8868, 9025, 9108, 9165, 9184, 9198, 9203, 9214, 9312, 9338, 9709, 9717, 9730, 9743, 9847, 9877, 9889, 9993
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.