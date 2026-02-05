Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-609 result today 05/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PA 303206 | Check complete list
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-609 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – PA 303206
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – PM 149075
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - PE 672635
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0483, 0551, 0554, 1622, 2009 2182, 2997, 5100, 5189, 5382 5590, 5718, 5789, 6047, 6244 6377, 8462, 8974, 9687
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0505, 0829, 2322, 4573 5033, 7447
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0009, 0539, 0863, 1107 1278, 1385, 1595, 1819 2177, 2604, 3713, 3842 4354, 4411, 5862, 5876 6012, 6766, 7134, 7213 7880, 8486, 9018, 9085 9162
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0178, 0292, 0626, 0641, 0658, 0999, 1039 1157, 1320, 1411, 1551, 1710, 1859, 1999 2064, 2210, 2297, 2470, 2581, 2605, 2677 2754, 2999, 3000, 3017, 3028, 3526, 3640 3700, 3919, 3965, 4403, 4555, 4964, 5009 5413, 5466, 5636, 5686, 5900, 6002, 6052 6080, 6174, 6196, 6287, 6337, 6502, 6728 6783, 6805, 7058, 7199, 7419, 7549, 7983 8080, 8312, 8317, 8379, 8429, 8576, 8687 8763, 8770, 9015, 9180, 9187, 9289, 9376 9678, 9710, 9716, 9729, 9732, 9868
Eighth prize: ₹200 (84)
0186, 0265, 0351, 0372, 0557, 0607, 0633, 0695, 0898, 0904, 1056, 1233, 1235, 1346, 1358, 1667, 1838, 2126, 2201, 2290, 2300, 2632, 2723, 2727, 2974, 3014, 3322, 3345, 3477, 3523, 3684, 4109, 4210, 4350, 4578, 4613, 4631, 4675, 4981, 5008, 5123, 5139, 5142, 5171, 5464, 5633, 5683, 5997, 6021, 6155, 6258, 6358, 6360, 6508, 6633, 6831, 6889, 6955, 7068, 7138, 7149, 7396, 7436, 7558, 7566, 7604, 7767, 8051, 8071, 8154, 8240, 8378, 8754, 8757, 8837, 8890, 8964, 9075, 9213, 9504, 9640, 9851, 9935, 9965
Ninth prize: ₹100
0047, 0156, 0199, 0209, 0217, 0345, 0347, 0381, 0431, 0432, 0528, 0624, 0710, 0754, 0777, 0819, 0921, 0945, 0975, 0979, 0986, 1080, 1243, 1299, 1307, 1368, 1502, 1567, 1575, 1597, 1612, 1728, 1762, 1814, 1960, 2277, 2346, 2404, 2445, 2522, 2640, 2674, 2755, 2773, 2779, 2850, 2900, 2937, 3149, 3154, 3202, 3256, 3284, 3354, 3419, 3441, 3453, 3480, 3499, 3614, 3635, 3749, 3829, 3888, 3923, 4003, 4104, 4201, 4322, 4435, 4518, 4526, 4599, 4632, 4655, 4700, 4708, 4753, 4765, 4806, 4825, 4943, 4956, 5031, 5130, 5154, 5169, 5208, 5249, 5264, 5300, 5485, 5498, 5511, 5696, 5817, 5918, 5931, 6163, 6190, 6215, 6229, 6253, 6294, 6391, 6415, 6416, 6428, 6649, 6700, 6850, 6858, 7079, 7159, 7180, 7230, 7275, 7278, 7289, 7358, 7460, 7515, 7516, 7527, 7578, 7590, 7626, 7627, 7788, 7842, 7894, 8026, 8057, 8083, 8105, 8212, 8322, 8383, 8423, 8636, 8648, 8711, 8731, 8802, 8933, 8953, 9039, 9118, 9257, 9361, 9449, 9527, 9626, 9654, 9862, 9970
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.