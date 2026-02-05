Kozhikode: With the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress failing to reach a consensus on the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency, the Muslim League is considering fielding an independent candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The IUML is weighing the names of Dr Jolly Anto and Gireesh John, believing that either candidate could secure the backing of a significant section of Christian voters in the constituency. Christian votes are seen as crucial for reclaiming Thiruvambady, which the party lost to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the last two elections.

Earlier, the Congress and IUML leadership had discussed swapping the Thiruvambady and Thavanur seats, with a proposal to field Congress leader V S Joy in Thiruvambady. However, the IUML’s local leadership in Thiruvambady strongly opposed handing over the seat to the Congress in exchange for Thavanur. The Congress leadership in Malappuram, meanwhile, objected to giving up one of its three seats in the district to the IUML.

The IUML’s strategic rethink comes amid changing community equations in the constituency. Once a Muslim League stronghold due to favourable demographic factors and church support, Thiruvambady has shifted towards the LDF in the last two Assembly elections.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Linto Joseph of the CPM won the seat with a margin of 4,643 votes, polling 67,867 votes against IUML candidate C P Cheriyamuhammed, who secured 63,224 votes. In the 2016 elections, George M Thomas had won the seat by a margin of 3,008 votes, defeating IUML’s V M Ummer.

Believing that fielding a Christian candidate could expand its grassroots support, the IUML leadership is actively considering Dr Jolly Anto, a Roman Catholic with close ties to the Thamarassery Diocese and the Panakkad family. Party leaders say he enjoys strong backing from church leadership and that his involvement in farmers’ issues and concerns of the settler community could work in his favour.

The other contender, Gireesh John, is a former CPM area committee member and had served as the president of the Puthuppadi grama panchayat. Having begun his political career as an SFI leader, he continues to wield influence among CPM workers in the area, though his relationship with the party has recently become strained.

With Christian votes playing a decisive role in Thiruvambady—particularly in the hill regions where anti-LDF sentiment is reportedly growing—the IUML believes a new electoral strategy is essential to regain the seat after a decade.