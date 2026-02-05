A dominant Kerala crushed Punjab 4-0 to storm into the final of the 79th Santosh Trophy at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Assam on Thursday. Kerala will take on Services in the title match on February 8, aiming for an eighth title.

Muhammed Riyas P T scored a brace (33, 82) after Muhammad Ajsal opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Viknesh M curled home a beauty in the 45th.

Shafeeq Hassan's Kerala were relentless throughout the match, scoring three goals in the first half and toying with the opposition for the most part of the contest. The frustration of not matching Kerala's class could be sensed in Punjab's game, which got rougher as the match progressed. Harjit was sent off in the 71st minute for a heavy challenge from behind on a Kerala substitute. Even with 11 men, Punjab could hardly trouble goalkeeper Hajmal S.

Riyas scored his second from a giveaway after the red card. Kerala broke 3 v 1, and substitute Sajeesh selflessly released the winger on the right, and his finish was calm and composed.

Kerala had defeated Punjab 3-1 in the group stage after going behind. Here, they never seemed likely to trail. Kerala created chances at will and seldom ran backwards to defend. Goalkeeper Hajmal S was not required to make a save. Kerala made a series of changes in the second half, even in the goalkeeping department, by giving Hajmal a rest in the final 10 minutes and handing a rare opportunity for Muhammed Jaseen M.

Shortly before half-time, Viknesh cut inside after a half-hearted challenge from a Punjab defender on the edge of the box before finding the far post. Before that, the first two goals came from corners taken by Arjun V. The brilliant midfielder swung in a delightful ball toward the far post for star striker Ajsal to finish with a header. The cross, swung toward the far post, was the sublime, calling for a brave head to nod it home. The defenders failed to read it, but Ajsal had his eyes on the ball and he was on target. The Kerala Blasters striker has improved his tally to five goals.

The second was turned in by an unchallenged Riyas inside the box. It is fair to say the ball found the scorer rather than the man yearning for it.

The move started with a corner, and Arjun V did not cross it, rather rolled it to the edge of the box, hoping for an arriving teammate to hammer it home. But the ball had a soul of its own and found Bibin Ajayan at the other end of the box. The defender scuffed his shot, but it proved to be a smart assist as none of the Punjab defenders read it, and the ball rolled kindly toward Riyas, who scored.

Ajsal missed at least a couple of chances, one of which involved a delightful turn to send his marker the wrong way before opening up his body to try and curl with his left, only to hit straight at the keeper.

Services defeated Railways 2-0 in the first semifinal with Abhishek Pawar scoring a brace. The last time Kerala and Services met in a final was in Kochi in 2012, when the visitors emerged champions. Kerala were losing finalists last year.