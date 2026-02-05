Kozhikode: The state government has reconstituted the Kerala State Waqf Board, appointing new members, including Umar Faizi Mukkam, a Mushavara member of Samastha Kerala Jammiyyathul Ulama. The reconstitution of the board had been pending for over a year. M K Sakeer has been retained as chairman following the restructuring.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s decision to nominate a leader from the EK faction of Samastha is being seen as a rare move. Traditionally, the CPM-led government has been perceived as more favourable toward the AP faction of Samastha, led by AP Aboobacker Musaliyar, or toward representatives aligned with LDF leaders such as P T A Rahim MLA and K T Jaleel MLA.

Umar Faizi has recently drawn attention for a series of statements critical of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), in which he maintained that Samastha should not submit itself to the League’s leadership.

His remarks against the Panakkad family, however, led to heightened internal tensions within Samastha. Samastha Kerala Sunni Mahal Federation Vice President Mayin Haji publicly criticised Faizi, describing him as “a coin that no one accepts” and accusing him of speaking without restraint. He also called for action against Faizi.

Following the controversy, the Samastha leadership intervened and directed Umar Faizi to correct his statements regarding the Panakkad family. Interestingly, soon after his nomination to the Waqf Board, Faizi adopted a conciliatory tone during the centenary celebrations of Samastha held in Kasaragod, where he praised the Panakkad family.

Addressing reports that he was leaning toward the Left Front, Faizi said there were attempts to label him a “Saghav” (Left supporter), adding that no one could force such an identity on him. He also clarified that he was not an adversary of the Panakkad family.

“There are efforts to portray me as someone acting against the Panakkad family, but such attempts will not succeed,” he said.

Responding to the government’s decision to nominate him to the Waqf Board, Umar Faizi said the position offered him an opportunity to raise and address issues related to Waqf properties in the state. He clarified that the nomination should not be viewed as recognition of him as a Samastha leader.

“I do not know the reasons behind the government’s decision to appoint me to this post. I see this as a responsibility to protect Waqf properties across the state, including the controversial Waqf land in Munambam,” he said adding that Farooq College authority's decision to sell the Waqf land in Munambam was against the rule and the land should be protected as Waqf property.

A A Rahim MP and M P Kunjammed Kutty Master MLA have also been nominated as members of the reconstituted board. The nomination of two non-Muslim members is expected to take place at a later date.