The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-38 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DW 314235

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DS 826838

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DN 286139

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0851, 1403, 1610, 2911, 3324, 3495, 3556, 3643, 3812, 3853, 3910, 3993, 4608, 4646, 5093, 5633, 6036, 6653, 9816

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0056, 3047, 4027, 4160, 5293, 6503

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0386, 0549, 0605, 0626 1153, 1536, 1694, 1783 1910, 2204, 2228, 3128 3726, 4031, 4290, 6106 6296, 6508, 6706, 6793 6915, 7351, 8098, 8425 9380

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0014, 0179, 0270, 0295, 0902, 1032, 1068, 1142, 1230, 1245, 1628, 1704, 1738, 1758, 1817, 2070, 2419, 2755, 2845, 2848, 2994, 3019, 3102, 3278, 3339, 3790, 3887, 3917, 4013, 4033, 4110, 4216, 4417, 4508, 4526, 4928, 5000, 5044, 5357, 5628, 5654, 5751, 5754, 5905, 5969, 6195, 6268, 6312, 6498, 6519, 6703, 6735, 6843, 7054, 7117, 7423, 7490, 7605, 7638, 7674, 7712, 7853, 8038, 8108, 8127, 8399, 8414, 8663, 8842, 8874, 9138, 9426, 9553, 9561, 9716, 9838

Eighth prize: ₹200 (96)

0107, 0172, 0388, 0569, 0602, 0700, 0719, 0754, 0806, 1063, 1139, 1347, 1718, 1769, 2002, 2040, 2264, 2364, 2380, 2479, 2705, 2746, 2873, 2891, 2903, 3058, 3295, 3323, 3595, 3757, 3809, 3816, 3845, 3890, 4001, 4006, 4106, 4285, 4377, 4439, 4531, 4544, 4571, 4579, 4727, 4744, 4769, 4876, 5085, 5193, 5201, 5367, 5497, 5603, 5793, 5807, 6145, 6206, 6384, 6546, 6569, 6711, 6764, 6862, 7052, 7110, 7161, 7206, 7223, 7387, 7708, 7738, 7858, 7940, 8060, 8079, 8086, 8148, 8156, 8202, 8225, 8507, 8568, 8676, 8700, 8926, 9112, 9125, 9253, 9280, 9322, 9355, 9481, 9737, 9820, 9952

Ninth prize: ₹100

0051, 0087, 0140, 0183, 0288, 0311, 0337, 0345, 0349 0512, 0537, 0614, 0641, 0773, 0911, 1033, 1045, 1119 1176, 1251, 1303, 1375, 1410, 1428, 1455, 1461, 1520 1640, 1751, 1890, 1892, 2020, 2084, 2149, 2405, 2489 2788, 2799, 2938, 2989, 3059, 3060, 3158, 3299, 3423 3497, 3508, 3515, 3528, 3531, 3600, 3702, 3846, 3959 3986, 4087, 4189, 4232, 4266, 4325, 4380, 4497, 4596 4753, 4758, 4897, 5026, 5088, 5121, 5203, 5221, 5327 5392, 5450, 5664, 5668, 5723, 5795, 5854, 5948, 5972 6207, 6214, 6362, 6492, 6517, 6544, 6596, 6687, 6849 6887, 6960, 7044, 7046, 7088, 7273, 7613, 7690, 7698 7724, 7743, 7754, 7802, 7804, 7916, 7919, 8039, 8105 8136, 8216, 8329, 8533, 8671, 8687, 8696, 8705, 8718 8720, 8724, 8740, 8868, 8871, 8911, 8943, 8990, 9168 9221, 9282, 9304, 9369, 9396, 9510, 9637, 9652, 9725 9735, 9901, 9984

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.