The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – SZ 272988

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SW 143927

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SZ 229654

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0053, 0765, 1199, 2940, 3122 3352, 3463, 3599, 3744, 4116 4586, 6891, 6967, 7235, 7693 7711, 8699, 8746, 9906

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0883, 5207, 6325, 7316 7706, 7990

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0178, 0415, 0495, 1262 1781, 1939, 1975, 3215 3709, 3766, 4755, 5241 5330, 5406, 5517, 6074 6187, 7180, 7387, 7561 8184, 8291, 8309, 8899 9592

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0083, 0113, 0177, 0307, 0309, 0340, 0480 0768, 0800, 0920, 0976, 1035, 1185, 1223 1296, 1308, 1504, 1566, 1646, 1684, 1912 2031, 2323, 2410, 2556, 2644, 2855, 2925 2928, 3011, 3305, 3460, 3684, 3880, 3881 4037, 4172, 4256, 4449, 4797, 4816, 4856 5026, 5053, 5201, 5417, 5542, 5561, 5909 5975, 6128, 6129, 6366, 6413, 6439, 6542 7093, 7129, 7255, 7404, 7521, 7769, 8013 8091, 8318, 8587, 8740, 8775, 8952, 8972 9200, 9401, 9464, 9539, 9714, 9747

ADVERTISEMENT

Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)

0041, 0056, 0076, 0080, 0264, 0310, 0637 1132, 1140, 1230, 1389, 1509, 1511, 1569 1753, 1943, 2021, 2030, 2067, 2079, 2089 2173, 2175, 2254, 2722, 3001, 3101, 3185 3202, 3225, 3562, 3755, 3901, 3974, 4000 4039, 4173, 4286, 4316, 4447, 4578, 4726 4954, 5014, 5024, 5031, 5116, 5133, 5360 5366, 5617, 5620, 5674, 5941, 5985, 6037 6197, 6429, 6659, 6946, 6953, 6970, 7032 7043, 7068, 7258, 7340, 7751, 7797, 7940 7962, 7985, 8071, 8224, 8321, 8341, 8686 8867, 8928, 9024, 9195, 9223, 9371, 9563 9621, 9631, 9656, 9826, 9928, 9957

Ninth prize: ₹100

0079, 0144, 0236, 0295, 0335, 0347, 0425, 0432, 0478, 0651, 0677, 0712, 0730, 0844, 0945, 1003, 1023, 1032, 1068, 1248, 1307, 1349, 1491, 1508, 1572, 1649, 1659, 1689, 1786, 1799, 1878, 1923, 1953, 2047, 2125, 2130, 2285, 2314, 2316, 2343, 2445, 2534, 2590, 2603, 2606, 2618, 2726, 2822, 2846, 2903, 2906, 2987, 3052, 3059, 3266, 3311, 3496, 3661, 3664, 3753, 3796, 3882, 3907, 3918, 3968, 4023, 4034, 4046, 4271, 4291, 4325, 4378, 4481, 4576, 4582, 4705, 4864, 4880, 5082, 5099, 5126, 5192, 5217, 5339, 5345, 5457, 5503, 5567, 5610, 5683, 5874, 6011, 6063, 6096, 6136, 6180, 6201, 6206, 6278, 6375, 6384, 6499, 6517, 6539, 6585, 6673, 6701, 6709, 6724, 6836, 6896, 7117, 7121, 7149, 7168, 7198, 7242, 7297, 7322, 7513, 7528, 7559, 7573, 7641, 7660, 7764, 7845, 7930, 8010, 8220, 8330, 8597, 8706, 8728, 8816, 8909, 8964, 9023, 9037, 9177, 9218, 9342, 9374, 9501, 9567, 9627, 9677, 9723, 9759, 9845

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Bhagyathara BT-39 result 02.02.2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.