ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp

Malappuram: The Tirurangadi Police, following an anonymous tip, seized explosives from a parked truck transporting onions. Upon searching the vehicle, the police found gelatin sticks and detonators hidden beneath the load of onions.

Approximately 10,500 detonators and 448 packets containing 200 gelatin sticks each were seized from the vehicle. The police said that they are currently investigating the matter and trying to trace the truck's driver and owner. They raised suspicions that the explosives may be transported for illegal mining activities.

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.