A day after two men were held for the sexual assault of a woman worker at a spa at Thiruvalla, the Pathanamthitta SP, R Anand, said that a Special Team will be constituted to investigate the matter.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the SP said that a Special Team will be constituted to ensure that the investigation is completed within the statutory period, so that the accused is not released.

He also stated that an additional Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) will be initiated against Subin, the prime accused.

Responding to a question on whether the attack was motivated by a quotation bid, the SP said that the statements of the survivor and the spa owner have been taken, and the matter will be investigated, and action will be taken.

ADVERTISEMENT

He denied allegations that police officers are also engaged in monthly extortion of money from spas in the region.

"We have not received such allegations in connection with this case. But the police have taken action against those who were previously accused of engaging in such activities," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the role of the survivor's co-worker, who was allegedly friendly with the accused while the crime was taking place, the SP said that it would be investigated, and necessary action would be taken.

Meanwhile, the owner of the spa in Thiruvalla has alleged that the move was motivated by competitors' bid against his business.