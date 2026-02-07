Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold scam questioned United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor Adoor Prakash on Saturday in connection with his alleged links to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty. Prakash is being questioned at the Crime Branch headquarters following a notice served ahead of the interrogation.

While the Congress leader has admitted to meeting Potty on a few occasions after photographs of the duo surfaced, he had dismissed allegations linking him to the case. Prakash said the controversy was being raised at a time when a political climate favourable to the UDF was emerging in Kerala.

He said he first met Potty in 2019 after being elected MP from Attingal and attended an annadhanam at Sabarimala on Potty’s invitation. Prakash said he later visited Potty’s house following the death of Potty’s father and also visited the house of Potty’s sister at Venjaramoodu along with KPCC leader Remani Nair, though he could not recall the specific purpose of the visit.

Prakash maintained that his interactions with Potty were limited to 2019 and that he was unaware of Potty’s background at the time. He also said Potty had once given him a packet during a visit to Bengaluru, which he later handed over to someone else. Prakash confirmed that he was present when Potty met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi but denied facilitating the meeting.