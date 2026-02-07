Thiruvananthapuram: Electric buses have returned to Thiruvananthapuram’s inner roads after the Corporation and the KSRTC resolved their differences. The new service was inaugurated on Saturday morning at Kodungannoor, the mayor’s ward. Mayor V V Rajesh flagged off the service and inaugurated it by travelling on the bus. Two buses operated morning services to Kizhakkekotta and Thittamangalam.

The service runs from Kulashekharam in Kodungannoor ward to Kizhakkekotta via Kuruvikkadu, Thittamangalam, Kunnanpara and Kundamankadavu. Electric buses will operate on inner roads during peak morning and evening hours, focusing on routes where KSRTC services are currently unavailable.

In a Facebook post after the flag-off, the mayor said one more demand raised from the rural wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation during the election period had become a reality. He noted that the first service began at 7.30 am from Kulashekharam and thanked the Transport Department and the minister for responding to public demand.

Electric buses have returned to Thiruvananthapuram’s inner roads. Photo: Facebook/Adv VV Rajesh

The mayor said operating buses on inner roads would be highly beneficial for the public. In the first phase, 29 councillors had submitted letters seeking the service. Based on discussions with the Transport Minister and officials, services will initially be launched on 23 routes.

He added that further discussions with the Transport Department would be held to ensure additional services. Earlier, a war of words had erupted between the mayor and the Transport Minister over electric buses procured under the Smart City project to reduce air pollution being operated outside the city. The decision to resume services on inner roads was reached following a subsequent meeting between the two.