Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah are not part of the India XI in their T20 World Cup opener against the United States of America for different reasons. Monank Patel won the toss and decided to bowl. India: 161/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 84* off 49)

USA's reply: 100/6 in 16 overs

Arshdeep Singh kept Andries Gous guessing by swinging it both ways. A leg bye and a wide was the visitors' consolation as they made it to 2/0.

Mohammed Siraj -- included in the squad, replacing the injured Harshit Rana -- removed Gous with a drivable delivery, immediately after getting smashed for six. The right-hander timed it well, but hit it straight to Tilak Varma at point. USA: 11/1 in 2 overs.

Arshdeep's outswingers seem to be troubling the Americans. Monank Patel tried to work one down the leg side off his pads, but got a leading edge to be dismissed for 0 (2). USA: 12/2 in 3 overs

The USA have been losing a wicket in every over. Siraj, in his second over, dismissed Saiteja Mukkamalla for 2. A face of the bat didn't hold steady and gifted an easy catch to Varun Chakravarthy off a full delivery that begged to be hit. USA: 15/3 in 4 overs

Milind Kumar's valiant 34-ball 34 was ended by Varun Chakravarthy with help from Ishan Kishan, who manage to remove the bails after quite a struggle to gather the ball. A 58-run partnership with Sanjay Krishnamurthi ends.

Axar Patel has given India some breathing space by taking two quick wickets. The lanky left arm spinner ended Sanjay Krishnamurthi's (37) defiance and then got Harmeet Singh to get to a hat-trick ball.

How did India's batting go?

The climax: 20th over

Netravalkar to Suryakumar: 4, 6, 6, 4, 0, 1

Rewind: Ali Khan dealt a major blow in the second over to remove Abhishek Sharma for a first-ball duck. The field placement did the trick as Sharma's trademark back-foot punch was claimed by Krishnamurthi at cover.

India were still doing alright until Shadley van Schalkwyk claimed three wickets in the final over of powerplay to leave the holders reeling at 46/4.

Kishan was the first to go. He had struggled to find his usual rhythm, but had flicked a six in the previous over. But van Schalkwyk got him with a teasing delivery that was asking to be driven. The left-hander had got lucky with a dropped catch at point in the previous over, but he could not clear the catcher, Milind Kumar, at mid off.

But that was just the start, as Tilak Varma, who was doing alright, was beaten by bounce and gave an easy catch to Patel at midwicket. Just before the Wankhede crowd could get an idea of what was happening, India lost another as Shivam Dube went back for duck, failing to read a slow delivery, caught by Netravalkar.

Just after their brilliant start, the USA got a little sloppy in the field, dropping catches and giving away boundaries. Shubham Ranjane dropped a return catch from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who was deceived by the slowness of the surface. That was the 10th over and a couple of deliveries before that, the Indian skipper went over mid off to get a boundary, ending a 27-ball drought, an unthinkable proposition for an Indian team at home, let alone on any ground in the world.

But Mohammad Mohsin returned to strike, removing Rinku Singh (6), who thought he had enough power in the shot but not quite to beat Milind Kumar at long off. India were 73/5 in 12 overs.

But wait a minute, the USA weren't done yet. Mr Dependable, Hardik Pandya, walked in and skipped down the pitch to fetch a boundary, but Harmeet Singh's spin and the grippy surface provided the perfect recipe for a miscued shot. Pandya was back in the dugout for 5 off 6, caught by Mukkamalla at deep cover. India: 77/6 in 12.4 overs.

Skipper Surya is on a rescue mission, but he keeps running out of partners. He has been batting sensibly and keeping the run rate in T20 range (7+). But Axar Patel, who fetched a pair of boundaries with soft hands, could not get one with a firm grip as he was caught on the ropes by Mohsin off Harmeet's bowling. Patel fell for 14 off 11. India: 118/7 in 16.4 overs.

Surya got a much-deserved half century in 36 balls with a four from a full toss; picked from outside off and planted behind square.

Surya treated van Schalkwyk to a boundary and a six in the penultimate over, but he took a single to retain strike in the next over. That was enough for the veteran pacer to remove Arshdeep, again caught in the deep, while trying to hit big. India: 140/8 in 19 overs.

Team news

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the absentees -- Washington Sundar, Sanju and Bumrah. While Sundar has been injured for some time, Bumrah is 'unfortunately not well'. But Sanju is absent because he has been dropped.

Mohammed Siraj, who replaced the injured Harshit Rana in the squad on the eve of the event, will play in the place of Bumrah. But there was no need for Surya to say who would play in Sanju's place.

It had become quite clear in recent weeks that Ishan Kishan was set to partner Abhishek Sharma in the opening department. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel are the two spinners, while Arshdeep Singh and Siraj will handle pace.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Monank Patel (capt), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan