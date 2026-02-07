Key events in Kerala today: Free medical camp, District-level mega job fair on Feb 7
Thiruvananthapuram
- Nishagandhi Auditorium: Women and Child Development Department Conclave, 10 am
- Hotel Park Rajadhani: Central Public Works Pensioners' Association annual meet, 10 am
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Art Gallery: Exhibition of sand paintings by Nemom Krishnannair, 9.30 am
- Govt. Sanskrit College: Department of Collegiate Education's Elders' Forum meet, 3 pm
- Thekkummoodu Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Hall: Discussion on the topic 'Social Media and Progressive Thought', 3.30 pm
- Press Club Hall: Release of the book 'Sooryanilavu' by Shammy Mangalat, 4 pm
- Menamkulam Mar Thoma Bethel Church: Free medical camp jointly conducted by Menamkulam Bethel Mar Thoma Suvisesha Sevika Sangham and Kazhakootam CSI Mission Hospital, 9.30 am
- Kesari Hall: Lecture and doubt-clearing session on the Labour Code, organised by the Thiruvananthapuram District Committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, 10.30 am
Kottayam
- Kottayam District Planning Committee Secretariat Conference Hall: Inauguration of the Social Legal Awareness Program. State Information Commissioner Dr K M Dileep–9.30 am.
- Sahithyapravarthaka Sahakaranasangham (SPCS) Ponkunnam Varkey Hall: Book Festival–9:30 am, Inauguration of the poets' meet. Eliyamma Kora–3 pm.
- PWD Rest House: Human Rights Commission Sitting. Commission Judicial Member K. Baijunath–10.30 am.
- Kalathippady Little Flower Parish Hall: Vijayapuram Panchayat 19th Ward Grama Sabha (Village Council Meeting)–3.30 pm.
- KPS Menon Hall: Inauguration of 'Snehardramai 2026,' an art program to raise funds for the voluntary organisation 'Solace. Singer G Venugopal, musical program–5.30 pm.
- Pallom St. Paul's Public School Auditorium: The school's 42nd-anniversary celebration. Inauguration by Kottayam Medical College Principal Dr Varghese P Punnoose–4 pm.
Ernakulam
- Panangad, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) Campus: International Energy Festival Foundation Day Talk by Cochin Shipyard MD Madhu S Nair at 10 am; Discussion on 'Nuclear Power – Possibilities and Challenges for Kerala' at 2 pm.
- Kaloor International Stadium: Manorama Housing Exhibition, inauguration by Asst. Collector Parvathy Gopakumar at 11 am.
- Ponnurunni Rural Library: 'Ritwik Ghatak's Literary World' by Jims Varkey at 7 pm; Art Competitions at 4 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Aksharakeli Ekakshara Shloka Competition at 10 am; Book release for former District Judge K. Ramachandran and Ghazal Evening by Justice R. Basant at 5.30 pm; Ghazal performance by Satheesh and Vipindas at 6 pm.
- Edappally KITE RRC: Little KITES District-level 'Sahavas' Camp at 10 am.
- Gokulam Convention Centre: State conference of Gynaecology experts – State Council meeting at 5 pm.
- Ernakulam Public Library: Sukumar Azhikode Memorial Lecture on 'Irrelevant Morality' by K Jayakumar at 4.30 pm.
- Kacheripady Gandhi Bhavan: Indian Socialist @90 organising committee review meeting by Prof Anand Kumar at 10.30 am.
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' Exhibition at 11 am.
- Thevara SH College: Design Festival at 10 am.
Kozhikode
- Mananchira BEM Girls HSS: State-level cooking competition for school cooks, organised by the Department of General Education, 9 am.
- Farook College: District-level mega job fair as part of the Vijnana Keralam public campaign – Inauguration by Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, 9.30 am.
- New Examination Hall, Govt. Medical College: Inauguration of various projects at the Govt. Medical College, Dental College, and College of Nursing, and foundation stone laying for the MRI Scan Centre and Biomedical Incinerator by Minister Veena George, 9.30 am.
- Kairali Showroom at Mananchira BSNL Customer Service Centre: Exhibition and sale of Aranmula mirrors, 10 am.
- Athma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: ‘Dear Vincent’ exhibition by Athma Art Gallery, Athma Global Art Movement, 10.30 am.
- Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery: Photo exhibition by Khadija Sayan, 11 am.
- Chevayur: Foundation stone laying for the Institute of Organ Transplantation by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11:30 am.
- Malaparamba Iqraa Hospital: Inauguration of M.E. Meeran Super Speciality Block and Liver Centre by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 12 pm.
- Calicut Press Club: Choyikutty News Photography Award ceremony, organised by the Choyikutty Students' Foundation, presented by actor Joy Mathew, 12 pm.
- Nadakkavu Govt. Girls VHSS: 'Sandhya Tharake' – A music program for senior citizens, jointly organised by Serena Trust Calicut and Sangeethame Jeevitham Foundation, 3.30 pm.
- Khadi Emporium Hall, Mithai Theruvu (Sweetmeat Street): Release of 'Samanthara Rekhakal', a collection of poems by Hafsi Asees, by poet P P Sreedharanunni, 4.30 pm.
- AKG Auditorium, Kannur Road: Inauguration of the national women's convention of the Bank Employees Federation of India by U Vasuki, All India Vice President of the All India Democratic Women's Association, 5 pm.
- Thali Jubilee Hall: 'Bhavachandrika' Jayachandran commemorative evening, organised by the P Jayachandran Foundation, inaugurated by Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, 5.30 pm.
- Town Hall: Lata Sangeet Night, presented by Radhika Rao's team, on the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar's death anniversary, 6 pm.
- Medical College: Nipah awareness meet organised by the Kerala One Health Centre for Nipah Research and Resilience – Inauguration by Minister Veena George, 9 pm.
- Civil Station: Reception for the 'Navajeevana Yatra' (a march 'For the survival of the Civil Service') led by Kerala NGO Association State President A M Jafarkhan. Inauguration of the reception by KPCC General Secretary K. Jayanth, 1 pm.
