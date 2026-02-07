A Class 12 student was found dead in a paddy field at Poovanpara in Konny on Saturday. The deceased is Ajimina (17), a native of Poovanpara. Ajimina, a person with disabilities, was a student of Amrita Vocational Higher Secondary School, Elayirakkal, Konni, and was living with her grandparents. According to police, she used to go daily to a nearby field to feed cattle.

On Saturday morning, Ajimina left home as usual to feed the cow while her grandparents had gone to the hospital for treatment. When they returned home in the afternoon and found her missing, the family lodged a missing persons complaint with the Konny police. Following a search, police found Ajimina’s body in a paddy field near the PMG Church at Poovanpara. Police completed the inquest and shifted the body to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.