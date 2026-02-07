The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the Conservator of Forests, Agasthyavanam Biological Park Circle, to submit a report on the steps taken to provide compensation to the legal heirs of Vishnu, the mahout who was killed in an elephant attack at the Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Palode.

SHRC Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas issued the directive after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports. The Commission has also sought details of the precautionary measures adopted to prevent similar incidents in the future, as well as the findings of the inquiry being conducted into the incident.

In addition, the Commission instructed the Conservator to submit the inquiry report within one month. The case will be considered at a sitting of the Commission scheduled to be held at its office on March 24.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Vishnu (25) sustained fatal injuries after being attacked by an elephant at the rehabilitation centre. He was rushed to the Aryanad Government Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to officials at the centre, elephants are routinely taken to the nearby river for bathing in the morning and evening. Vishnu, who was the mahout of an eight-year-old male elephant without tusks, locally known as a mozha, named Manu, had taken the animal to the river as usual. The elephant suddenly turned violent and allegedly hurled Vishnu into the river, leading to his death.