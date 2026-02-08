Kottayam: Walkers and commuters on the busy Eerayilkadavu Bypass will soon enjoy safer, cleaner and more attractive footpaths, as the road is all set to undergo a long-awaited beautification drive.

As part of it, trees and shrubs along the roadside will be cleared, and the ground will be levelled using soil. To facilitate this, soil left over from the widening and reconstruction of Nattakam Guest House Road will be repurposed for the bypass project.

Following a request from MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, ₹6 crore had earlier been allocated in the state budget for improvements along the Nattakam Guest House route. The Eerayilkadavu Bypass, a vital road in the town, has long been due for renovation and sees heavy foot traffic, especially in the mornings and evenings. Sections of this road, which were damaged in the previous floods, have already been repaired.

In the early days after the bypass opened, several films, including some in other languages, were shot here. However, the deteriorating condition of the road and its surroundings has since discouraged filmmakers from using this route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suggestions from local residents for further improvements along the stretch:

- Enhance police patrolling for better safety.

- Install CCTV cameras along the bypass.

- Remove encroachments to keep the footpath clear.

- Set up an open-air gymnasium for public use.

- Organise a Paddy Tourism Festival in connection with the harvest season.

- Provide seating along the footpath without obstructing the pedestrian path.

- Plant greenery along the sides to enhance the overall beauty of the bypass.