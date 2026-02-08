Cherthala: Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Saturday carried out a daring rescue to save a 60-year-old man who had been left hanging upside down from a coconut tree at a height of 40 feet for close to half an hour in Alappuzha.

The injured man was identified as Varghese, a resident of Nikarthil house in Chakkarakulam, Cherthala. He met with the mishap while climbing a coconut tree at the residence of Balakrishnan, a native of Manaveli. The incident happened when a wire that had been tightly tied around the tree snapped suddenly, causing it to sway violently. Varghese lost his grip and slipped, but his leg got caught in the tree-climbing device, preventing a fall and leaving him suspended upside down.

On being alerted by the house owner, a Fire and Rescue Services team led by Station Officer S Sreekumar rushed to the spot. Fire officer Leji P Sekhar initially attempted the rescue using a ladder, but Varghese was trapped at a height beyond its reach. Leji then climbed further up the tree by gripping the trunk and managed to reach Varghese.

As the rescue was under way, Varghese’s trapped leg suddenly came free from the device, causing him to fall onto Leji. Reacting swiftly, Leji held him firmly and prevented a fatal fall. Meanwhile, another official, S Unni, also climbed the tree. Working together, the two personnel safely brought Varghese down. A safety net had been spread below as a precautionary measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varghese was later admitted to the Cherthala Taluk Hospital. Though he sustained an injury to his leg, his condition is reported to be stable and out of danger.

Recalling the incident, Varghese said, “When the wire snapped, the tree began swaying violently, and I suddenly lost my grip. I remained hanging only because my leg got caught in the machine. Otherwise, I would have fallen onto the road below. I owe my life to the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.”