Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan was named Manorama News Newsmaker Award 2025.

From an initial shortlist of ten personalities, four finalists were chosen based on audience votes- Satheesan, CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, cricketer Salman Nizar, and actor Shwetha Menon. Satheesan emerged as the winner after securing the highest audience support among the finalists.

Satheesan was chosen for his strong and uncompromising voice in the Kerala Assembly as well as within his party. The Newsmaker 2025 event was organised in association with KLM Axiva Finvest.

The results were announced by noted writer N S Madhavan. Responding to the honour, Satheesan thanked the viewers and said the recognition and public support were a source of great happiness and encouragement.

