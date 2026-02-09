The state government has issued an order sanctioning ₹1900 crore, inclusive of the land acquisition cost, for the Angamaly-Sabari railway project. The Transport Department issued the order following the cabinet nod for sharing the project cost. The Revenue Department will initiate and expedite the land acquisition proceedings in accordance with the approved alignment, according to the order issued by the Transport Secretary, K Biju.

The project, first proposed in the Railway budget 1997-98, is expected to accelerate the economic upliftment of the eastern hilly regions of Ernakulam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta. The proposed 110 km railway line is intended to provide safe and convenient connectivity for Sabarimala pilgrims and to enhance regional accessibility and economic growth by linking Angamaly on NH 66 with towns like Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Thodupuzha and Pala.

Land acquisition for a stretch of 8 km has been completed and approximatley 90% of the construction work of the 7 km stretch between Angamaly and Kalady had been completed earlier. The project has remained stalled for more than 25 years owing to difficulties in land acquisition and inadequate allocation of funds in the Railway budget.

In 2021, the Kerala government had conveyed its willingness to share 50% of the project cost through funding support from the KIIFB. The project cost was then estimated at ₹2815 crore, which has now escalated to ₹3800.9 crore.

The Ministry of Railways had sought reassurance from the state government regarding sharing of 50% of the revised cost. The state reiterated its readiness and put forward a condition that the debt incurred by the KIIFB for the project is fully exempted from the state's borrowing limits.

In January 2026, the General Manager, Southern Railway informed that the Ministry of Railways has revived the project and will share the approved alignment and detailed project maps with the state authorities to enable the government to initiate land acquisition proceedings.

As per the order, the government will communicate the decision on sanction to allocate ₹1900 towards the project cost to the Ministry of Railways shortly.

In 2025, the Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, told the parliament that in August 2024, Kerala had communicated their conditional consent for the project in August 2024. The Railway then requested the state to submit unconditional consent for sharing the cost.

Kerala was also requested to enter into tripartite MoU with the state government, Ministry of Railways and RBI for the project. However, in the memorandum submitted by Kerala to Ministry of Railways in June 2025, it was communicated that the state does not agree to enter into tripartite agreement.

In another meeting with the Chief Minister of Kerala, the Minister of Railways requested the state to acquire land using their share of 50% of the cost of the project. A high level team from Ministry of Railways led by Additional Member/Works met with Kerala Chief Secretary and other senior officials in July 2025 and the state was requested to initiate land acquisition proceedings for the project.