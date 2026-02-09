Idukki: An elderly man who suffered severe head injuries after being attacked with a stone by his son during a property dispute has died. The deceased has been identified as Velappan (75), a native of Nedumattamkara in Udumbannoor. His son, Rajesh, has been taken into custody by the Karimannoor police.

The incident occurred around noon on Tuesday at a rented house near Amayapra, where Velappan's other son, Rajeev, was staying. Following a heated argument, Rajesh allegedly struck Velappan on the head with a stone. Neighbours, alerted by loud quarrelling, found Velappan lying in the courtyard bleeding.

When residents attempted to rush him to the hospital, Rajesh allegedly threatened them with weapons, including a machete, prompting locals to inform the police. After the police arrived, Velappan could be shifted to the Thodupuzha District Hospital.

Doctors, after providing first aid, said Velappan's condition was extremely critical and advised immediate transfer to the Kottayam Medical College. Though an ambulance was arranged, those accompanying Velappan alleged that the driver and nurse refused to take him, leading to a prolonged verbal altercation that lasted nearly one-and-a-half hours. During the delay, Velappan succumbed to his injuries.

Following his death, the ambulance staff reportedly left the hospital premises, abandoning the vehicle. Police later shifted the body to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Hospital Superintendent Dr PN Aji said there was no lapse on the part of the hospital authorities, stating that first aid was provided and a referral to the Medical College was made. He clarified that the hospital had no role in the ambulance not proceeding.

Police said the incident stemmed from a long-standing property dispute between Velappan and Rajesh, who resides in Muvattupuzha, and an investigation is underway.