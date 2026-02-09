Kasaragod: The Samastha Kerala Jam‘iyyathul Ulama (EK faction) has passed a resolution demanding three days of official holidays for Eid celebrations in Kerala, saying the current provisions are inadequate.

The resolution was adopted at the organisation’s centenary conference, which concluded on Sunday. Samastha said the one or two days of leave currently granted for Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha -- the most significant festivals of the Muslim community -- do not meet social and religious needs.

“One or two days of leave are insufficient for renewing family ties, fulfilling religious obligations, and for those who work or study far from home,” said Vakkode Moideen Kutty Faizy, the Islamic scholar who presented the resolution.

Citing global practices, including in Gulf countries where longer Eid holidays are observed, the organisation urged the state government to declare a minimum of three days of official holiday for both festivals. To address uncertainty caused by moon sighting, it also called for revising the holiday calendar to include days before and after Eid.

'Exams should not obstruct Friday prayers’

Samastha, a major presence in the education sector, also urged the government to streamline examination schedules to prevent multiple entrance tests for higher studies from being held on the same day.

The lack of coordination among examination calendars of different universities has caused serious hardship for students, the resolution said, calling on the government to unify exam schedules across institutions.

The organisation further demanded that examinations and institutional activities be scheduled in a manner that does not interfere with Friday Jumu‘ah prayers. “Holding examinations or classes during Jumu‘ah time is unjust to students and teachers,” said Dr C K Abdul Rahman Faizy, Aripra, who presented the resolution.

The centenary conference urged the Education Department to ensure a fixed midday break on Fridays and better coordination while preparing examination timetables. It also called for the implementation of assurances previously given to Samastha regarding madrasa timings.

Resolution against atheism & liberalism

Samastha also passed a resolution opposing atheism and liberalism, expressing concern over their influence on younger generations.

The resolution, presented by K Ummer Faizy of Mukkam -- considered close to the CPM -- said atheism and liberalism sought to challenge divine laws and traditional family structures, thereby “polluting the thinking of the youth”.

It warned against what it described as emerging life philosophies that disregard religious boundaries and traditional values while prioritising material pleasure and individual freedom. Such trends, the resolution argued, equate morality exclusively with religion and abandon ethical restraints in the name of modernity, leading to individual alienation and social disintegration.

Under the guise of rationalism and pseudo-scientific thinking, these ideologies mock faith and believers, it said, urging “conscientious communities” and society at large to resist such tendencies.