Kochi: On Monday, the Kerala High Court instructed the authorities of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, a famous Hindu temple in Thiruvananthapuram to present a schedule for completing the work on the Moolavigraha (principal idol). The directive was issued by a division bench consisting of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice MB Snehalatha while hearing a petition that pointed out alleged defects in the idol.

Earlier, the court had asked the temple’s Administrative Committee to inform it about the consent of the sculptors and the finalisation of materials needed for the idol’s restoration. The case had earlier been postponed due to the observance of the ‘Lakshadeepam’ festival and ‘Murajapam’ rituals at the temple.

During Monday’s proceedings, counsel for the Chief Thanthri informed the court that a clear timeline and procedure for completing the restoration work had already been outlined.

The High Court observed that the Executive Committee, of which the Chief Thanthri is a member, should coordinate with the expert committee and submit a detailed report specifying the timelines for the remaining work. The court also remarked that the work ought to have been finished earlier, as the Murajapam ritual concluded nearly a month ago.

“However, we are of the view that this is only because there appears to be some disconnect between the expert eommittee and the executive committee. We therefore, order that the executive committee will have a meeting with the expert committee on a continuous basis if possible and create a timeline for the works and process that needs to be completed.” division bench ordered.

The court further directed that these meetings should result in a comprehensive report outlining all pending work along with the proposed schedule. It instructed that the report be submitted within ten days.

The case has been listed for further hearing after ten days.

It was in November, 2025, an expert panel appointed by the High Court proposed repair of the moolavigraham after finding damage due to wear and tear.

(With Live Law inputs)