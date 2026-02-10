Thaliparamba: A baby viper stuck to a mobile screen guard in Thaliparamba found an unexpected saviour in snake rescuer Anil Trichambaram.

The unusual incident occurred at the mobile shop of C P Rayees on Market Road in Thaliparamba. Shop employees discovered the tiny snake trapped on a screen guard that had been peeled off a phone and immediately informed the Forest Department.

Responding to a notification from Ranger Sanoop Krishnan, Anil Trichambaram arrived at the scene. He first tried to free the baby viper using coconut oil, but the attempt was unsuccessful. Undeterred, he took the snake home and after considerable effort, managed to safely rescue it. The viper was later released back into its natural habitat.