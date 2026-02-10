The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) has decided to step up its protest programmes after reviewing talks with the state government on its various demands, the association's Central Executive Committee (CEC) said following a meeting held on Monday. While acknowledging some partial positive steps, the association said most of its demands remain unresolved.

The CEC approved a revised protest plan, announcing that the ongoing doctors' strike, non-cooperation protest, relay hunger strike at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the boycott of the Medical Board will continue.

A candlelight protest and solidarity demonstration will be held at all government medical colleges on Wednesday at 6.30 pm, with the participation of teachers, students and PTA members. KGMCTA said the programme would serve as a peaceful warning to safeguard the future of medical education and public healthcare.

From February 16, the association will begin an indefinite outpatient (OP) boycott and an academic boycott, with protest demonstrations scheduled at all medical colleges at 11 am on the same day.

From February 19, non-emergency surgeries and other elective procedures will be boycotted indefinitely, even as the OP and academic boycotts continue. A Secretariat march and protest demonstration will be held at 11 am on that day.

From February 25, university examination-related activities will also be boycotted, in addition to the ongoing OP, academic and elective surgery boycotts.

The association clarified that essential health services, including casualty services, labour rooms, ICUs, inpatient care and post-mortem examinations, will be fully exempted from the protests.

KGMCTA said the protest is aimed at protecting the quality of medical education, ensuring the survival of government medical colleges and safeguarding the interests of patients, while reaffirming its commitment to public health.