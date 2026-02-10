The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case informed the court that the verification process was complete and that the roles of three more persons in the case stand confirmed. The SIT clarified that the three were already named among the accused and that their involvement was established after a detailed verification exercise. The SIT told the court that two persons would be arraigned as accused in the Dwarapalaka idols plating case and one person in the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court, comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar, while hearing the matter, observed that allegations involving the removal and replacement of precious gold cladding from the holy shrine strike at the very sanctity of the temple.

The Bench said such serious allegations cannot be proved only through oral statements or documents, as they may be prone to omission, manipulation or differing interpretations. The court stressed that proof must be based on scientific parameters that can be independently verified and subjected to strict judicial scrutiny.

The judges pointed out that scientific evidence, being instrument-based and data-driven, carries much higher evidentiary value as it is free from human subjectivity and capable of reproducible validation. Such evidence would help the court scientifically assess the material loss, identify the methods and stages of manipulation, establish timelines and fix criminal liability with precision.

The court held that advanced forensic and metallurgical examinations are absolutely essential and that the results of such tests must form the foundation of the prosecution's case. It cautioned that under no circumstances can the prosecution be permitted to proceed without a clear scientific basis, as this could result in serious evidentiary lapses and weaken the case.

The Bench further observed that only after receiving scientific reports from specialised institutions would the SIT be in a position to proceed with the investigation into later-phase transactions, particularly those relating to the 2023–2024 period. It also noted that no laboratory in Kerala is currently equipped to carry out the full range of metallurgical and trace element analyses required for the investigation.