Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the proposed SilverLine (K-Rail) semi high-speed rail project remains stalled, the Kerala cabinet has decided to extend the tenure of land acquisition staff appointed for the project by one more year.

Following the cabinet meeting minutes, Revenue Secretary M G Rajamanickam issued an order stating that the government will continue 205 posts across 12 land acquisition (LA) units that were originally created exclusively for the SilverLine project. These include posts of Special Tahsildars, clerks, valuation assistants, surveyors and other supporting staff.

The SilverLine project, envisaged as a 529.45-km semi-high-speed rail corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, has seen no significant progress for nearly two years. The project faced sustained public protests during the survey stage and technical objections from Indian Railways, leading to an effective halt. While announcing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the government said it had shifted from the SilverLine to the new project, citing the Centre’s alleged “indifference” to the State’s demands, as well as strong public opposition, particularly in densely populated regions.

The SilverLine project was largely planned as an embankment-based corridor at ground level, which also drew strong public opposition. In contrast, the RRTS is expected to substantially reduce land acquisition, avoid disruption to natural watercourses, and address the public resistance witnessed during the SilverLine survey phase.

Despite this, the cabinet noted the continued administrative relevance of the land acquisition machinery set up for the project. Officials appointed under the SilverLine project have since been redeployed to other major land acquisition works across the State.

According to government records, a Special Deputy Collector’s office was established in Ernakulam, along with 11 Special Tahsildar LA offices headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. These offices were initially sanctioned for one year from August 18, 2022, with their tenure ending on August 18, 2023.

Subsequent government orders allowed the redeployment of all 205 posts across the 12 LA units to other essential land acquisition projects. The government extended the tenure of these posts for one year each from August 18, 2023, and August 18, 2024. The latest extension expired on August 18, 2025.

The Land Revenue Commissioner has now sought approval for a further one-year extension from August 18, 2025, citing the continued need for these personnel in other critical land acquisition works. The request was made through a letter dated September 15, 2025.

In a separate communication dated January 21, the Commissioner informed the government that staff from certain LA units have been temporarily redeployed to other offices to meet urgent administrative requirements.

The cabinet decision highlights the government’s effort to retain and utilise the workforce created for the ambitious but stalled SilverLine project, even as uncertainty continues over its future.