The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-506 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – SF 619712

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SH 975101

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SB 386509

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0920, 1304, 1348, 2277, 2450 3155, 3480, 4337, 4352, 4866 5153, 5415, 5739, 7119, 7766 8019, 8687, 9120, 9389

What you should read next

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0094, 1476, 2770, 3499 8246, 9550

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0184, 0266, 0350, 0748 0834, 1182, 1269, 1628 1779, 1913, 2343, 3933 4073, 4105, 5501, 5846 6122, 6372, 8113, 8502 8735, 8918, 9339, 9706 9751

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0097, 0378, 0386, 0398, 0399, 0481, 0539 0745, 0802, 0956, 1242, 1294, 1321, 1721 1818, 2252, 2278, 2349, 2429, 2510, 3130 3138, 3334, 3695, 3835, 3886, 3934, 4007 4130, 4153, 4209, 4643, 4683, 4686, 4927 5367, 5655, 5658, 5732, 5736, 5812, 5837 6013, 6047, 6263, 6487, 6636, 6662, 6791 6864, 6960, 7107, 7255, 7257, 7279, 7288 7312, 7358, 7389, 7405, 7524, 7536, 7612 7907, 8292, 8360, 8458, 8533, 8753, 8796 8868, 9026, 9335, 9440, 9497, 9830

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Bhagyathara BT-40 result 09.02.2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.