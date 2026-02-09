The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-40 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BV 196927

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BN 268460

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BU 232664

Also Read Malappuram Urdu teacher taps savings to take deprived students on yearly school trips along with his family

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

1242, 1525, 2328, 2566, 3664 3711, 3864, 4380, 5379, 6010 7094, 7351, 7483, 7542, 7784 7833, 9084, 9133, 9622

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0523, 4012, 4230, 4745 7996, 8954

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0561, 1279, 1779, 2173 2195, 2683, 3035, 3328 3505, 3763, 5138, 5234 5381, 5694, 6157, 6206 6400, 6900, 7593, 8327 8417, 9102, 9144, 9316 9829

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0073, 0190, 0759, 1042, 1098, 1254, 1400 1418, 1435, 1828, 1832, 1847, 1889, 1893 1962, 2133, 2145, 2199, 2290, 2684, 2874 2878, 3284, 3304, 3329, 3563, 3704, 3799 3850, 3933, 3990, 4174, 4213, 4323, 4336 4357, 4387, 4472, 4537, 4719, 4939, 5019 5029, 5085, 5292, 5567, 5697, 5824, 5965 6026, 6053, 6155, 6214, 6530, 6810, 7059 7320, 7428, 7659, 7847, 7939, 8029, 8362 8376, 8457, 8506, 8627, 8773, 9097, 9114 9189, 9278, 9659, 9664, 9756, 9925

Eighth prize: ₹200 (94)

0148, 0345, 0437, 0568, 0639, 0774, 1095, 1257, 1294, 1333, 1355, 1495, 1615, 1739, 1804, 1933, 2021, 2174, 2178, 2297, 2482, 2504, 2507, 2602, 2724, 2865, 2910, 2923, 3209, 3233, 3336, 3393, 3564, 3568, 3588, 3691, 3851, 3899, 4051, 4456, 4483, 4518, 4655, 4717, 4835, 4925, 5238, 5251, 5259, 5282, 5329, 5353, 5792, 5940, 6238, 6270, 6325, 6334, 6476, 6497, 6730, 6843, 6949, 7024, 7073, 7316, 7364, 7453, 7493, 7654, 7730, 7792, 8023, 8080, 8406, 8428, 8485, 8812, 8843, 8899, 8992, 9220, 9224, 9237, 9263, 9311, 9331, 9351, 9356, 9478, 9513, 9652, 9694, 9814

Ninth prize: ₹100

0079, 0181, 0184, 0214, 0253, 0374, 0427, 0575, 0594, 0725, 0914, 1011, 1173, 1232, 1493, 1540, 1542, 1562, 1590, 1676, 1729, 1819, 1863, 1897, 1985, 2004, 2034, 2201, 2225, 2279, 2446, 2474, 2481, 2539, 2648, 2650, 2924, 2955, 2967, 3007, 3053, 3117, 3168, 3265, 3277, 3493, 3522, 3556, 3577, 3636, 3754, 3820, 3855, 3888, 3939, 3953, 4065, 4111, 4123, 4195, 4253, 4350, 4888, 4928, 4952, 5047, 5098, 5163, 5228, 5304, 5331, 5436, 5558, 5657, 5669, 5699, 5717, 5724, 5794, 5990, 6061, 6076, 6087, 6101, 6199, 6201, 6225, 6264, 6294, 6393, 6544, 6667, 6822, 6847, 6864, 7035, 7244, 7270, 7347, 7438, 7536, 7775, 7838, 7854, 7859, 7888, 7908, 7980, 7992, 8002, 8210, 8255, 8289, 8306, 8339, 8414, 8455, 8479, 8505, 8542, 8546, 8575, 8652, 8655, 8750, 8798, 8845, 8849, 8892, 8936, 8937, 9202, 9212, 9354, 9376, 9420, 9632, 9686, 9822, 9836, 9937, 9948, 9951, 9962

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-41 result 08.02.2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.