In the village of Chokkad in Malappuram, people pooled funds in 2025 to turn a rugged, bumpy surface into a motorable stretch. They thought the authorities would take over from there. Months later, the villagers still await the government's intervention to make the road either concrete or bituminous.

The Urayamada Masjid–Muthanthandu Manchira Ground Road, which was barely four metres wide earlier, was expanded to six metres through a community-driven initiative. The effort—including negotiations with landowners and physical labour—was coordinated by members of the Karunya Arts and Sports Club, Oralamada.

“Even after seven months, there has been no follow-up action from the authorities,” says Vellapoyil ward member Abdul Muneer K C. “Repeated requests from residents and local representatives have not yielded any result.” He said the newly elected panchayat committee has cited procedural delays and fund constraints. “We had hoped the work could be taken up using MLA funds, but there has been no response. People are now considering protest measures,” he added.

According to Muneer, the road has been in use for over four decades. “It was originally a stream carrying water from the Kalikavu river for irrigation in the Maliyekkal region. As agricultural use declined, it gradually became a pathway and later a motorable road,” he said. The stretch leads to the Venthodanpadi bridge connecting Chokkad and Kalikavu panchayats.

The original footbridge at Venthodanpadi was washed away in the 2018 floods, as was a temporary replacement built later. A permanent causeway has since been constructed and is expected to be inaugurated soon. An approach road to the bridge was built after a local resident, Naseer Ali, donated land. “That development made widening this road essential,” said Murshid, secretary of the Karunya Arts and Sports Club. “Only a wider road would allow vehicles to access the bridge.”

Labourers engaged in road-widening work. Photo: Special arrangement.

To fund the work, a 15-member team from the club organised the ‘Biryani Challenge’, selling 2,000 biryani packets at ₹100 each and raising ₹2 lakh. An additional ₹50,000 came through donations. “Most of the funds were used to rebuild compound walls damaged during the widening and to meet earthmover expenses. Labour support came mainly from local residents, and the entire initiative was a three-month effort,” Murshid said.

He said that travel conditions on the stretch remain difficult. “During summer, dust affected visibility and health, while in the monsoon, the road became muddy and waterlogged. Tarring or concreting it would greatly ease daily travel,” he said.

Murshid added that documentation for the newly acquired land has yet to begin, and around 10 electric poles need to be relocated. “The KSEB has to complete the required procedures and allocate funds for the relocation of poles. We plan to step up pressure on the authorities,” he said. He also noted that the Karunya club had earlier pooled ₹3.5 lakh to purchase 4.5 cents of land for an anganwadi in 2015 and handed it over to the panchayat.

Image taken during the widening works of the road. Photo: Special arrangement.

Around 30 houses line the widened road, benefiting residents on both sides, along with nearly 50 families living beyond the bridge in Kalikavu panchayat. “Earlier, only cars could pass through. Now even trucks can use the road,” Muneer said, adding that he has written to Wandoor MLA A P Anil Kumar seeking financial assistance. “We will continue to pursue the matter with the government.”