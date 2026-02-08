Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-41 result today 08/02/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MD 950063 | Check complete list
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-41 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – MD 950063
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MM 593392
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - ME 754254
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
1536, 3682, 6233, 0049, 2060, 4159, 6569, 0142, 2134, 5113, 7820, 1291, 2233, 5183, 8573, 1322, 2448, 5801, 8684
Fifth prize: ₹2,000
4259, 4308, 3797, 7932, 3814, 9880
Sixth prize: ₹1,000
1422, 0226, 2040, 2849, 3805, 0253, 2729, 3972, 4103, 4346, 6315, 4656, 6369, 8274, 5162, 7062, 8499, 1827, 3000, 4151, 6183, 7725, 8854, 7972, 9277
Seventh prize: ₹500
0586, 0673, 0890, 0295, 0952, 1403, 0559, 1120, 1871, 2733, 1287, 1918, 2833, 2274, 2962, 0414, 1051, 1841, 2628, 3149, 3361, 1312, 2269, 2838, 3727, 3759, 1803, 2496, 3051, 4107, 0273, 0941, 1518, 2434, 3016, 3813, 5294, 3152, 4491, 5548, 4660, 5641, 4907, 5947, 7193, 4412, 5309, 7044, 7097, 7757, 8407, 7826, 8503, 8078, 8526, 8344, 8690, 5999, 7661, 8387, 9027, 5297, 6131, 7700, 8403, 9031, 9240, 9280, 9583, 4768, 5673, 7314, 7547, 8151, 8531, 9979
Eighth prize: ₹200
0243, 1106, 2066, 2908, 4020, 4236, 4623, 5111, 5588, 6395, 7609, 8364, 9225, 0257, 1243, 2288, 3008, 4024, 4253, 4725, 5261, 5640, 6602, 7734, 8501, 9336, 0403, 1358, 2408, 3190, 4028, 4255, 4800, 5265, 5919, 6668, 7835, 8525, 9349, 0501, 1553, 2419, 3284, 4032, 4263, 4896, 5342, 6116, 6714, 7931, 8549, 9707, 0866, 1880, 2622, 3501, 4066, 4312, 4957, 5344, 6133, 6902, 7976, 8981, 9792, 1009, 1889, 2810, 3613, 4075, 4364, 5012, 5445, 6144, 7367, 8067, 9029, 9830, 0236, 1036, 1894, 2879, 3778, 4113, 4601, 5038, 5474, 6344, 7574, 8125, 9162, 9935
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.