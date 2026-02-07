The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-741 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – KO 521719

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – KU 646675

Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KT 259505

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0157, 0216, 0524, 0651, 1203, 1285, 1965, 3176, 3775, 3781, 4620, 5063, 5230, 5661, 6069, 7108, 7760, 8539, 9897

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1221, 1619, 2803, 3455, 6778, 7777

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0853, 0858, 1168, 1532 2305, 2567, 2734, 2949 3008, 3258, 3751, 4186 4474, 5136, 5899, 6220 6234, 6740, 6766, 7606 8323, 8548, 9041, 9315 9990

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0218, 0267, 0603, 0859, 0932, 1219, 1234 1235, 1329, 1364, 1640, 1699, 1823, 1863 1932, 2072, 2248, 2326, 2370, 2525, 2577 2611, 2737, 2871, 2881, 2904, 3595, 3653 4043, 4075, 4140, 4178, 4698, 4750, 4756 4855, 4955, 4988, 5254, 5522, 5738, 5769 5843, 6001, 6022, 6075, 6094, 6259, 6480 6515, 6520, 7055, 7480, 7530, 7626, 7690 7717, 7967, 8010, 8147, 8212, 8403, 8459 8486, 8511, 8647, 8818, 8890, 9212, 9213 9390, 9434, 9448, 9596, 9685, 9695

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0372, 0590, 0655, 0744, 0915, 0941, 1206, 1216, 1240, 1338, 1354, 1623, 1679, 1861, 1917, 1997, 2030, 2071, 2110, 2153, 2250, 2255, 2435, 2675, 2707, 2884, 2892, 3024, 3318, 3499, 3542, 3555, 3561, 3565, 3663, 4074, 4284, 4325, 4479, 4488, 4564, 4699, 4848, 4881, 5008, 5267, 5360, 5381, 5393, 5569, 5851, 6198, 6337, 6340, 6727, 6738, 6743, 6758, 6787, 6813, 7131, 7144, 7470, 7528, 7552, 7617, 7621, 7677, 7748, 7786, 7853, 7974, 8001, 8210, 8251, 8367, 8425, 8567, 8593, 8713, 8829, 8863, 8889, 9098, 9115, 9298, 9491, 9553, 9569, 9631, 9901, 9978

Ninth prize: ₹100

0046, 0209, 0231, 0279, 0304, 0435, 0529, 0597, 0676, 0727, 0842, 0937, 1000 1033, 1038, 1066, 1082, 1086, 1223, 1225, 1333, 1380, 1382, 1392, 1441, 1517, 1595, 1626 1755, 1762, 1779, 1881, 1993, 1994, 2022, 2207, 2268, 2371, 2425, 2559, 2566, 2592, 2658 2745, 2779, 2784, 2940, 2979, 3149, 3202, 3255, 3407, 3512, 3545, 3642, 3644, 3658, 3755 3767, 3784, 3790, 3858, 3866, 3881, 4042, 4053, 4083, 4120, 4374, 4383, 4561, 4629, 4729 4784, 4821, 4995, 5140, 5165, 5209, 5211, 5325, 5343, 5357, 5456, 5525, 5575, 5620, 5665 5672, 5798, 5846, 5914, 5992, 6065, 6196, 6407, 6419, 6430, 6431, 6558, 6568, 6573, 6660 6679, 6748, 6784, 6842, 6846, 6850, 7099, 7101, 7116, 7233, 7264, 7355, 7366, 7393, 7625 7628, 7753, 7800, 7834, 7855, 7924, 7927, 8037, 8089, 8113, 8170, 8301, 8694, 8698, 8732 8780, 8861, 8882, 8897, 9127, 9476, 9487, 9613, 9743, 9793, 9878

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.