Kasaragod: Vidyanagar Police on Wednesday arrested three brothers who had been in hiding at Kuttiady in Kozhikode after allegedly assaulting a road contractor with iron rods in Kasaragod's Padi village a week ago. The assault, according to the FIR, was an attempt to intimidate the contractor into relinquishing his property and leaving the village.

The accused -- Abdul Azeez (34), Ashique (30) and Abseer (28), all natives of Kolachiyadukkam near Cherkala -- were arrested by a team led by Vidyanagar Inspector K P Shine, and included SI Safwan K P, Special Operations Group (SOG) ASI Shaju, Senior Civil Police Officer Thomas and Civil Police Officer Prajith. Police said Azeez and Abseer are also accused in earlier assault cases.

The victim, Abdul Haris C N (45), was assaulted near his house on February 3. He said the brothers repeatedly hit his head, arms and legs with the rod and also with their hands. They also brandished a knife, threatened to kill him, and allegedly asked him to sell his house and property and leave the locality. Police said CCTV visuals of the incident were collected as evidence.

Haris sustained a fractured nasal bridge and underwent surgery. He also received three stitches on his right ankle. He complained of recurring dizziness following repeated blows to the head. "But I'm surprised police have not booked them under attempt to murder," said Haris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have booked them for causing grievous injuries.

He said the brothers attacked him after he questioned them for collecting money from residents by promising to build a pocket road through the property owned by his father, C H Shafi. "My father recently underwent heart surgery. I told the people that they did not have my father's consent, and so they assaulted me," said Haris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 10 people witnessed the assault, Haris claimed, but alleged that the eldest brother, Azeez, threatened onlookers with dire consequences if they testified against him.

“I have a wife and three school-going daughters. We are scared to step out of our house,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were booked under Sections 126(2) (aggravated wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation) read with 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). If convicted, the brothers may face up to seven years in prison.