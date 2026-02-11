Kozhikode: Nurse Titto Thomas, who slipped into a coma after tending to a Nipah patient, is now showing small but heartening signs of recovery after 26 months. Titto, who had celebrated his 24th birthday just before his life came to a halt, is now 26. Though two birthdays passed without his awareness, a flicker of hope now plays across his face.

Once unable to breathe on his own and completely unresponsive, Titto has begun making faint sounds, attempting to smile and slowly bending and stretching his arms and legs. He watches television, tries to recognise those around him and occasionally raises his eyebrows, as if trying to respond. His family sees each small change as a sign of hope.

Yet even as they rejoice in his gradual recovery, Titto's parents, Thomas and Lissy, carry a heavy burden. They have no home to return to with him. The family's house is in Mardala, near Subrahmanya in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada. His parents belong to a generation that migrated there from Kottayam.

When Titto secured a nursing job, his biggest dream was to build a house. Preparations, including a bank loan, were underway when his life took an unexpected turn. An education loan of ₹3 lakh taken for his nursing studies also remains unpaid.

ADVERTISEMENT

To care for Titto, Thomas gave up farming and sold his livestock, including goats, chickens and a cow, before moving to Kozhikode. Titto's brother, who stayed back for nearly two years to help with caregiving, has only recently taken up a modest job in Hyderabad. With barely enough to meet daily expenses, Thomas and Lissy are uncertain how they will rebuild their lives.

In 2023, after caring for a Nipah-infected patient, Titto developed a rare neurological complication in which the virus affected his brain days later. It was reported to be the first such case in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than ₹1 crore was spent on his treatment, entirely borne by Iqraa Hospital in Kozhikode, where he had been employed. The State government has also sanctioned ₹17 lakh as financial assistance.

Along with prayers, Titto's family is seeking public support for his continued care. A bank account has been opened in the name of Eliamma Thomas to receive contributions. (Account No. 43560625628, SBI Silver Hills Branch, IFSC: SBIN0071030)