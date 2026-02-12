Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala General Education Department will launch a toll-free telephone support centre, called WE-HELP, to provide counselling for students and parents experiencing stress in connection with the SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations. According to an official release issued by the department, the centre will start functioning from February 16.

Through this service, students and parents can receive counselling support over the phone from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm. They can call free of charge at 1800 425 2844. The service will be available on all working days until the examinations are completed.

In all Higher Secondary schools, counselling services have been arranged under the leadership of Friendly Coordinators. Students preparing for all public examinations at the school level can make use of this facility.

The WE-HELP initiative is being organised under the leadership of the Higher Secondary Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSLC and Higher Secondary examinations will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 30. Around 4.25 lakh students are expected to take part in these public examinations. The results will be announced on May 8.