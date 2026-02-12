Valentine’s Day special: Supplyco offers sugar at ₹14 per kg
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has announced a special Valentine’s Day offer, selling sugar at ₹14 per kg on February 14.
Customers who purchase subsidised products worth more than ₹1,000 will be eligible to buy one kilogram of sugar at the discounted rate. Those who purchase subsidised items worth above ₹500 can avail themselves of half a kilogram of sugar under the offer.
The current market price of sugar is ₹45.04 per kg, while Supplyco sells it at a subsidised rate of ₹34.65 per kg. The Valentine’s Day special scheme will remain valid until February 28.
Disclaimer:
The image/photograph used in this report was not created by Malayala Manorama or any of its affiliates. It has been sourced from Facebook, where it is publicly accessible. The image is used under fair dealing provisions for the purposes of review and reporting on current affairs.
