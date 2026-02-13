Malappuram: In a scene straight out of the Malayalam movie Thondi Muthalum Driksakshiyum, where police waited for the hero’s swallowed chain to be retrieved, Nilambur police are now in a real-life thriller — trying to recover a gold chain allegedly swallowed by 35-year-old Sameena after she allegedly stole it from a child, following four days of unsuccessful natural attempts.

The accused, 35-year-old Sameena of Mukkattayil near Nilambur, remains under close medical observation as authorities explore advanced procedures to retrieve the ornament.

The theft occurred around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, February 10, when the child’s mother had gone to a private clinic in Nilambur. According to police, Sameena, posing as a friendly visitor, engaged warmly with patients and approached the complainant’s child. Claiming she had no daughters and a fondness for little girls, Sameena allegedly executed a calculated plan, after which the gold chain adorning the child went missing.

A search of her belongings proved futile, raising suspicion. When questioned, Sameena admitted to swallowing the chain. A subsequent medical scan confirmed its presence in her stomach.

Police initially opted to wait for the chain to pass naturally, but after four days with no success, Sameena was shifted to Kozhikode for potential medical intervention. Her arrest has been formally recorded, and she was produced before a court, which granted five days of police custody.

A senior Nilambur police official said that efforts to retrieve the gold chain are ongoing, with the department coordinating closely with doctors at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital to explore all possible solutions.