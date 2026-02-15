Elathur: Excitement rippled through the campus of Sethu Sitaram ALP School, Chettikulam, the other day, as students streamed in, eager to witness something they had only heard about until then.

Their curiosity soon turned into delight as they came face to face with `SAIRA,' a humanoid robotic teacher assistant unveiled as part of Arangu 26, marking the 126th anniversary celebrations of the institution. When SAIRA appeared on the stage, the children burst into applause, welcoming their futuristic classroom companion.

Developed by the school authorities with the aim of making learning more engaging through technology, the robotic teacher was inaugurated online by General Education Minister V Sivankutty. Built on advanced artificial intelligence systems, SAIRA can respond to students’ questions in multiple languages while also supporting teachers in classroom activities.

SAIRA, short for Sethus Artificial Intelligence Robotic Assistant, was designed and developed over six months by a team of around ten technical experts from IES Engineering College in Chittilappilly, Thrissur. The robot stands out for its advanced motion sensing technology, lifelike coordination of the eyes, lips and hands, as well as its ability to move to designated spots and turn towards individuals during interactions.

On the occasion, Deputy Mayor S Jayashree presented a memento to teacher K Shaibi, who is retiring from service. Ward councillors V Sunilkumar and Nishita Sivan, Headmaster P Suraj, Manager V K Abdurahiman, PTA President C P Jaleel, IES Robotic Division Coordinator Kathiru Shanthikumar, former Headmaster K C Abdussalam, and teachers P T Sakkeena and K M Mohammed Basheer also addressed the gathering.