Tharuvana (Wayanad): ‘Karappa’ (Indian bay leaf) trees in Wayanad are witnessing unusually abundant blooms, raising the expectations of farmers of earning a good income from selling the berries. The tree, also known by the local name ‘elamangalam’, benefited from the prevailing weather, which has been very cold with mist.

The fruit of the tree has high demand these days, and currently fetches ₹1,500 per kg for farmers, who even earned over ₹2,500 on some occasions. The harvest of the fruit takes place during May and June. Tharuvana in Wayanad is among the major markets of ‘karappa’ fruit in the country.

The yield arrives in Tharuvana not only from various regions of Wayanad district, but also from other parts of the state, said traders in the local market. Most of the fruit sold in Tharuvana goes to various places in North India, they added. According to the traders, several loads of the berries are transported from the market daily during the peak season.

The fruit of the karappa tree is mainly used for medicinal and culinary purposes. “However, despite the high prices, a large quantity of the fruit goes waste as many farmers in Kerala are unaware of its demand and market potential,” said a trader.