Kochi: The Maharaja’s College campus in the heart of Kochi city is home to 38 species of birds, as per the findings of a three-hour birdwatching event conducted recently.

The survey, by ‘Bird Count India’, revealed that even rarely-seen birds such ‘chemban maramkothi’ (Rufous Woodpecker), ‘manja kili’ (Indian Golden Oriole), ‘vayalkothi kathrika’ (Barn Swallow), ‘valiya velithatha’ (Blue-tailed Bee-eater), ‘eetta polappan’ (Little Spiderhunter) and ‘kaali mundi’ (cattle egret) were thriving in the college.

Meanwhile, the most abundant bird species on the campus were the ‘pena kakka’ (House Crow), ‘ambala pravu’ (Rock Pigeon), ‘karinguyil’ (Asian Koel), ‘chakki parunthu’ (Black Kite), ‘chengokkan’ (Greater Coucal), ‘ithikanni kuruvi’ (sparrow) and ‘manja thenkili’ (yellow sunbird). “The number of birds belonging to these species will be higher in urban ecosystems,” said Ebin Jose Lif, a researcher on urban biodiversity at Sacred Heart College at Thevara in Kochi.

Members of Bhoomitra Sena and Nature Club carried out the survey. Those who took part in the exercise, led by Nature Club coordinators Dr Santhi Vasudevan, Dr T G Ajith Kumar and P S Sharmila, included the students Anamika, Hamida, Rifa, Sreenada, Shadiya, Sreelakshmi, Vismaya, Hansha, Amaljith and Ansil.